‘Teen Mom’ Star Headed to Prison

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith is headed to prison after the ex-fiancé of Jenelle Evans pleaded guilty to strangling his ex-girlfriend last month.



Griffith, who is the father of Evans’ 10-year-old son Kaiser and has featured regularly on the MTV show, is facing between one and four years in prison.

Multiple outlets confirmed Tuesday that the 37-year-old had pleaded guilty to Battery Constituting Domestic Violence – Strangulation following an altercation with 21-year-old Anastasia Biddle on April 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the domestic violence charge, Griffith was also charged with violating his parole, as he was arrested in 2023 for allegedly strangling his sister. Starcasm, which was first to break the news of Griffith’s impending prison time, reports that Griffith’s minimum sentence is now 14 months.

The reality personality is scheduled to attend a probation revocation hearing on Thursday, and he will be officially sentenced on May 28. Until then, Griffith remains behind bars at the Clark County Jail in Nevada.

Biddle has spoken out about the alleged domestic violence incident publicly, saying on Instagram Live that Griffith had climbed on top of her in their Las Vegas home and began choking her amid an argument.

The police report, obtained by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, has Biddle telling police that Griffith had been drinking for days leading up to his arrest — another violation of his parole — and had “become aggressive with her.”

After Biddle told Griffith they were breaking up, the report states she got in her car to call his mother. Griffith then allegedly came out to the car and took the phone from her briefly before going back inside the house and calling her, begging her to “come back inside of the house and cuddle with him one last time.”

When Biddle agreed, as long as Griffith “would leave” after, Griffith got on top of her on the bed and “grabbed both of her arms.” The report continues that “at one point, he let go and wrapped both of his hands around her neck and strangled her for a couple of seconds,” and while Griffith would let go of Biddle’s neck to grab her arms again, he “repeated this approximately three times” before Biddle was able to leave the residence and call police.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.