'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards' Wife Shares Quote About a 'Broken Heart'

Ryan Edwards' wife, Mackenzie Edwards, just shared a quote on Instagram that has fans talking. According to The Sun, Mackenzie posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story about a "broken heart." Her post comes months after she, Ryan, and Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, were all fired from Teen Mom OG.

Mackenzie shared a very emotional quote on her Instagram Story, and it has some fans concerned. She shared a quote that read, "We're all damaged. It's how we still love with a broken heart that matters." As of right now, it's unclear what Mackenzie's intention was behind sharing this quote. But, The Sun noted that the former Teen Mom star has shared quotes in the past to indicate how she's feeling about a particular subject. In May, in the midst of a feud with Maci Bookout, Ryan's ex, she wrote on Instagram that "you don't know people's struggles."

"The truth is, anyone can sound confident and have anxiety. Anyone can look healthy but feel like s**t," Mackenzie continued. "Anyone can look happy and be miserable inside. Anyone can be good-looking but still, feel ugly. So be kind and understanding towards others because you don't know their struggles." She also referenced the fact that she posts quotes such as these, as she posted earlier that week, "Just because you're too stupid to get it, doesn't make it cryptic." These posts, and Mackenzie's most recent message about a "broken heart," come after she and her family members were fired from Teen Mom OG. It was reported that they were fired following an intense interaction at the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired in April, between Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney, and Ryan's parents.

"Ryan and Mackenzie, as well as Jen and Larry, were all on a call with production on Tuesday informing them they won't be on the show anymore going forward," Ashley's Reality Roundup reported in March, citing a production source. "The Edwards were informed that Maci's reps wanted to go a different direction and showcase all of her abilities. Maci went to production and explained she wanted her story to cover all the parts of her life and no longer focus on Ryan and his family." The Edwards family will reportedly appear on the first episode of Teen Mom OG's next season. But, after that point, they will no longer appear on the show.