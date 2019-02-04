‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards’ Theft Charge Reportedly Dismissed

Ryan Edwards is no longer facing charges for theft, Radar Online reported Monday, but the Teen Mom alum isn’t out of the woods legally just yet.

The MTV personality, 31, was arrested on Jan. 23 after allegedly walking out on a $36 bill at Bud’s Sports Bar the previous month after ordering six whiskey drinks, appearing in court Monday for his initial arraignment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Radar confirmed with the Hamilton Country General Session Clerk of Court after the appearance that the theft charge had been dismissed. But Edwards is still on the hook for allegedly breaking the terms of his probation stemming from a 2017 heroin possession charge, and must stay in jail until, at the earliest, an April 15 court appearance on the terms of an open warrant.

Edwards has had a long history of legal problems and substance abuse, much of which has played out on Teen Mom.

After being arrested for the first time in March 2017, Edwards checked himself into rehab, having been caught by MTV cameras nearly passing out while driving himself and wife Mackenzie Standifer on the day of their wedding.

In March 2018, Edwards was arrested again for violating the terms of his probation and again for probation violation four months later. His second arrest of 2018 was particularly stressful for Standifer, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child together and made the announcement just days prior.

Edwards also shares 10-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout, who along with husband Taylor McKinney, was granted a restraining order against Edwards after the reality personality allegedly threatened to shoot up their home amid Bookout’s concern about him spending time with their son alone while refusing to be subject to drug tests.

In September, Edwards returned to rehab, spending 90 days in treatment before returning home in November to see his new son, Jagger, whom Standifer welcomed in October while her husband was away.

Before his most recent arrest, Standifer told fans in an Instagram question and answer session of Edwards’ progress, “He’s the biggest help. I love this man.”

Edwards might not have been present for his child’s birth, but Standifer that when he did meet the little one, he “wouldn’t let him go. Sweetest moment I’ve experienced.”

She added to a fan who asked how she continued to stay with Edwards amid his legal and substance abuse problems, “Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No. Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Mackenzie Standifer