‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer Decide They Want More Kids



Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have babies on the brain.

The Teen Mom OG couple revealed on Monday’s episode of the MTV show that they were planning on having a baby together soon.

When Standifer was telling her husband about her desire to return to school for nursing, he only had one question for her: “So does that mean we’re holding off for a while on making a baby?” he said.

“Oh my gosh,” she replied. “Are you ready?”

“I’m ready when you’re ready,” he told her. “I don’t think I’ll ever be totally ready, but I think now is as good a time as ever.”

He continued: “The poopy diapers isn’t fun for me.”

The couple married for a second time in November after their first wedding was marred by Edwards’ substance abuse and subsequent rehab stay. While both have children with other people — Edwards has a son, Bentley, with his ex and fellow Teen Mom OG personality Maci Bookout, while Standifer has a son, Hudson, from her previous marriage —

they have yet to add a baby of their own to their mixed family.

And while the couple doesn’t seem like they’re waiting on Standifer’s degree to add to their family, the 21-year-old revealed how important going back to school is to her.

“I’m excited to be going back to school,” she told Edwards. “It’s just crazy, like when i got pregnant I was 17, I lived with my mom and dad, and I graduated on time from high school.”

She continued: “Yeah, it was hard. And I remember when I got pregnant [my parents] wanted me to marry Zach, you know, do the right thing.”

Changing the subject to his ex, Edwards replied, “It would have been awful if Maci and I had gotten married, just completely awful.”

“But you know what,” Standifer told her husband, “I respect you so much for the fact that you had the balls to say, ‘No, this isn’t what makes me happy,’ and you went with it.”

She then asked Edwards if she thinks Bookout, who was the one to end things with Edwards and has since married Taylor McKinney, has let go of her past with him.

“In my opinion, I don’t think she has,” Edwards replied. “I can’t act like I’m not to blame for any of because I am, but it just sucks when you just have to drag it out and hold grudges over it.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kenziestandifer