Ryan Edwards Reveals Lies He Told Now-Wife Mackenzie Standifer in ‘Teen Mom OG’

After 21 days of rehab, Ryan Edwards returned home to now-wife Mackenzie Standifer hoping he had kicked his serious drug habit on this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG.

Maci Bookout’s ex was revealed in the season premiere to have a $10,000-a-week drug habit and was sent to detox and try and work through his problems in a 30-day program.

In Monday’s episode, Standifer goes to pick up Edwards after only 21 days, telling friend Dallas, “he’s been doing so good.”

The 20-year-old reveals that she’s still nervous having just found out about Edwards’ serious drug use.

“I think any worse [drug use] would have been, you know, the grave,” she tells her friend.

When she picks up her then-boyfriend from the rehab center, she emphasizes that he wasn’t leaving the program early, he just “graduated early.”

When asked about keeping up his sobriety, he says he was planning on trying to talk to his therapist, “but if that doesn’t work, I’ll have to figure something else out.”

Standifer confronts her beau, bringing up how she didn’t know he was using drugs until he was at a breaking point.

“It was a very, very scary place to be,” she says . “It’s just crazy to me, not knowing anything, then knowing that “

Edwards reveals that he has been deceiving her regularly to support his habits.

“I mean nobody wants to tell someone that,” he says. “I mean you have not a clue, and every morning I had to tell you I was going somewhere and 90 percent of the time it wasn’t the truth.”

He thanks her for helping him get clean again, and she replies, “Well, I’m glad you chose this instead of to die.”

“Yeah, that’s probably a good one,” he says.

When they get home, Edwards gets worked up that Bookout has not returned his requests to see their 8-year-old son, Bentley, grumbling over her parenting and custody arrangements.

“No matter what I do, I’m tired of trying to have to please her,” he says. “She doesn’t even have enough respect to let him come over here.”

When someone points out that maybe she’s waiting to see if he can stay clean before bringing over the boy, he says she can see how well he’s doing when she brings Bentley to see him.

“Until then, I don’t owe her s—,” he says.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.