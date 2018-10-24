‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards Calls Recent Arrest a ‘Misunderstanding’

Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is finally addressing his arrest for violating the terms of his probation from a previous heroin charge.

“I got a speeding ticket and while I was pulled over, it came up that I was in violation of my probation because the community service had not been completed,” the 30-year-old MTV personality told E! News Wednesday. “I didn’t do all of it. I went to jail for not doing all of my community service. It’s not that I wasn’t taking the community service seriously, it’s just that we have so much going on, I didn’t realize the deadline had passed. It was just a misunderstanding. I thought I had more time.”

He continued: “I take full accountability. I messed up, but I’ve had a chance to get organized and fix the situation.”

In July, police arrested Edwards in Red Bank Tennessee, releasing him a week later. His initial charge for simple possession of heroin — petition to revoke was eventually dismissed, but he was given a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days for a second charge of possession of heroin — petition to revoke, according to jail records.

Edwards was also taken into custody in March by police for violating the terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge.

Edwards told E! that his July arrest was not due to drugs use or possession.

“It was the fact that I got pulled over and had not completed my community service. The only drug-related charge was the original one from two years ago, from before I went to rehab,” he said. “There is nothing new that is drug-related.”

He added that he has to complete another six months of community service following his violation, and called his time in jail a “learning experience.”

Edwards’ pregnant wife Mackenzie Standifer also confirmed to the outlet that the two are still together pending the birth of their first child.

“Ryan is my husband. Yes, he’s made some mistakes, but we are moving past them. He has my full support,” she told E!

Fans of the MTV series will remember Edwards did attend part of a rehab program after being caught high on heroin while driving on his way to his wedding with Standifer.

Following the footage airing, Edwards checked into rehab, and has maintained following his release that he is sober, despite doubts expressed by ex Maci Bookout.

Standifer and Edwards announced in July that they were leaving the reality series they are known for behind.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom OG this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News at the time. “But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

