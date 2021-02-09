'Teen Mom OG': Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Struggle With Choice to Have Another Baby in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are trying to figure out what the future holds for their family, but making plans for adding another baby is "scary." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Teen Mom OG, the couple admits they're unsure about trying for another child while also trying to weather the COVID-19 pandemic with daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 1.

Talking with friend Alexa about potentially adding a third child to the household, Baltierra admits he's on the fence between being scared and deeply wanting another baby. While the MTV star, 29, reveals he doesn't want to be having kids late into his 30s, he admitted planning for another kid at the moment was "too scary."

"We talk about having one more, but I feel like three would be a lot," Lowell chimes in. "With Vaeda, Tyler and I were going through a lot in our marriage. It was a lot of stress." Teen Mom fans will recall Baltierra and Lowell decided to go through a trial separation during her pregnancy with their youngest amid problems with their marriage, and while the two were able to work through things by the time Vaeda arrived, Lowell shares that she wasn't sure having a baby was the right thing to do at that time. Baltierra agrees, remembering wanting to reassure his wife at the time that everything would be fine, but also knowing they needed the time apart to figure out both of their feelings.

Baltierra asks his wife what she wants to do when it comes to adding to the family, but she shrugs off the question just as he had. "I have the easy part," Baltierra adds of determining the timing. "You gotta carry this kid, push it out, go through the pain." Lowell would get pregnant following this conversation but would experience a pregnancy loss early on back in November.

Last month, the Conquering Chaos author told PopCulture that she and her husband "definitely" want to have another child, but are waiting patiently for things to happen naturally. "It’s up to the universe," she said at the time. "I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman, when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful," she shared of her experience with her latest miscarriage. The reality star added, "Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it’s something we should talk about more." Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on your favorite Teen Mom stars from PopCulture, click here.

