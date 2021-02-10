'Teen Mom OG': Catelynn and Tyler Fight Amid Talk About Having Another Baby

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra discussed the possibility of having another child. While much of their storyline focused on that discussion, at one point in the episode, tensions got so high between the pair that they got into a fight while on a trip to the orchard with their two daughters, Nova and Vaeda, and Baltierra's mother, Kim. They both even noted that this was one of the biggest fights that they had gotten into since they briefly split shortly before Vaeda's birth.

Lowell, Baltierra, and their family went to an orchard as they were able to go to the location safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, an individual shared that the bounce house at the location would be closing down, which caused Nova to lament about the situation to her parents. Lowell ended up finding out that the bounce house was still open and let her husband know. Things soon got heated between the two, as Lowell thought Baltierra and their daughter, Vaeda, would be going with them. But, Baltierra appeared to get angry over the fact that his wife raised her voice as she questioned him, as he responded by raising his own and telling her that he had to stay and watch Vaeda. Lowell ended up taking her daughter to the play area, but not before telling her husband, "Don't be a d— to me."

After Lowell and Nova returned, the couple was able to have a heart-to-heart about their spat. Lowell said that she didn't recall snapping at her husband, but she apologized if she did so. Baltierra, in turn, also apologized for his role in the argument, telling his wife that he got a bit worked up as he wanted to make sure that their daughter could go to the bounce house before it closed. By the end of the episode, the two were able to put their argument behind them. Additionally, they also came to the conclusion that they wanted to have another baby. At some point after their conversation, Lowell did become pregnant, but she suffered a pregnancy loss in November.

In January, the Conquering Chaos author told PopCulture.com that she and her husband "definitely" want to have another kid, but they're leaving it "up to the universe." She explained, "I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman, when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful," she shared of her experience with her latest miscarriage. The reality star added, "Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it's something we should talk about more."