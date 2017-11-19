‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Under Fire for Use of Racial Slur

Tyler Baltierra had some explaining to do after using a racial slur in a Snapchat video this weekend.

The Teen Mom OG cast member used the n-word while describing the size of a crowd in a video he posted to his Snapchat story and was quickly called out by enraged fans.

@TylerBaltierra did you say “you gotta see the crowd nigga”? Asking for a friend 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/kRYGChUKny — Keep It Real 💯 (@javonaharris) November 19, 2017

Fans tweeted out the video, asking when his “trifling a–” would respond to people calling him out for his unacceptable language.

This “trifling ass” does have some explaining to do. I am a complete inconsiderate prick who made a mistake while attempting to take a mental break after dealing with everything. I deserve any hate you all give me, so lay it on me — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) November 19, 2017

Baltierra quickly responded, apologizing for his use of the word while saying he was trying to take a “mental break” after his wife Catelynn entered treatment after having suicidal thoughts this weekend.

Fans weren’t having the apology. Many were upset, thinking the MTV cast member was blaming his inappropriate behavior on his wife’s recent issues.

I love how you play the victim. Mental exhaustion doesn’t put racial slurs in one’s vocabulary, last I checked. — The Grace Report (@GraceReport) November 19, 2017

You’re better off not responding and try to pull the victim card. You’d think you would know better. — cheeky*kant (@youwutm888) November 19, 2017

Oh stop with the victim game. Go be a grown ass man and take care of your kid, and think of something nice to do for Catelynn when she gets back — Snarky McTits (@delujenelle) November 19, 2017

Photo credit: Instagram/@TylerBaltierraMTV