‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Member Tyler Baltierra Praises Wife Catelynn Lowell Amid ‘Emotionally Intense’ Treatment

Tyler Baltierra praised his wife, Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, who is still in rehab for mental health issues.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” Baltierra wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo with his wife.

“It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way,” he continued. “I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved! Thank you for not giving up on your life.”

The 26-year-old Baltierra posted another image from his visit to the rehab center in Arizona, writing how important it is for him to make a sacrifice for their marriage and relationship.

“Marriage & relationships aren’t always sunshine & rainbows,” Baltierra wrote in the second Instagram post. “I believe love begins as a feeling, but evolves into a choice. A choice to sacrifice for that person, a choice of dedicated commitment to one another & understanding the selfless acts that are required from both to maintain serenity.”

He also added the hashtags, “marriage, “soulmates” and “my wife.”

In January, the 25-year-old Lowell announced she was heading back to rehab for the third time since November. She first entered a rehab facility in Arizona after having suicidal thoughts.

“Well they say third times a charm… I’m going back to treatment people for 6 weeks to work on my trauma and getting on different meds,” she wrote on Jan. 17. “THANK YOU [Tyler Baltierra] I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!! You are my light!! And nova you are my sunshine.”

Throughout the process, Baltierra has been supportive of his wife, despite a “rough” holiday season without her.

“Sometimes, you just don’t even really know what to say to your children. I don’t ever cry in front of [my daughter] Nova or anything. I don’t want her to feel any of that. You have good days, and then you have bad days. And today is just a bad day,” Baltierra told his fans in an emotional Instagram video last week. “But, I know I’m not the only one feeling like this. So if you’re in that same boat as me, just hang in there and you’re not alone and talk to somebody.”

The couple also learned they were having another baby in an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this month. However, since Lowell made no mention of being pregnant outside the episode of the show, some fans theorized she suffered a miscarriage.

A source also told Us Weekly this week that Lowell might be missing the Teen Mom OG reunion, which will be filmed during the first weekend in March.

“The reunions are always extremely emotional and grueling,” the insider told the magazine.

Baltierra and Lowell have two children, Carly Davis and Novalee. In 2009, they put Carly Davis up for adoption.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Tyler Baltierra