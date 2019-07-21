‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon Were Reportedly Discussing Marriage Ahead of Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and her boyfriend Andrew Glennon were reportedly talking about tying the knot before her domestic battery arrest following an altercation between the two. Portwood was arrested earlier this month after allegedly wielding a machete at Glennon during an argument while he was holding their 1-year-old son.

“He has spoken about marriage on numerous occasions and has even mentioned a list of possible wedding destinations to the MTV production team in the past,” a source told Us Weekly. “His friends have attested to his faithfulness and genuine intentions with Amber often.”

The source added that one of the couple’s friends said: “You can see it by how he looks at her. I wish my husband looked at me like that.”

Portwood was arrested on July 5 on felony domestic battery charges in Indiana. Court documents obtained by the outlet said the MTV personality had a machete and “threatened to kill herself” during the argument.

Days later, Glennon filed for full custody of baby James after the incident.

“Andrew is doing it as a protective measure to ensure whatever happens with upcoming court rulings, their son will have the best outcome regardless,” another source told the outlet. “Amber and Andrew still really care about each other and this is not the end of their relationship.”

Things took a turn after Portwood appeared to claim Glennon had cheated on her in a since-deleted post on Instagram that read: “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

Other sources spoke in favor of the cinematographer, claiming he has always been faithful to his relationship with Portwood.

“Andrew has been nothing but faithful and loving to Amber since the day they met,” the insider said. “All he wanted was a happy family with Amber, but her lack of self-care with her mental health disorders and choosing not to take her medications regularly has caused great stress among the two.”

Glennon “had been trying to get Amber’s health back on track” prior to her arrest, the source added.

“Andrew knows how awful Amber’s past relationships have been and has been a loving and supportive partner for her every step of the way,” the initial insider alleged. “He has only ever wanted to see her get better and live a happy life. … Her time for healing is now. If she accepts the change that needs to happen and do it right this time. This entire incident may just save her life.”