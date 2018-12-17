‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Reportedly Caught on Tinder

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards is reportedly back on Tinder just weeks after returning home from rehab and welcoming his first child with wife Mackenzie Standifer.

As first reported by Radar Online, the MTV reality star may not be completely committed to his relationship with Standifer, whom he married in June of 2017, as he has reportedly reactivated his Tinder account, and there is photo evidence to prove it.

In the photo obtained by the outlet, Edwards can be seen posing shirtless in what appears to be an outdated photo. Validity of his account was reportedly confirmed by a woman who had matched with Edwards, who was previously in a relationship with Maci Bookout.

This is not the first time that Edwards has been linked to the popular dating app. In August 2017, Radar published a similar report about Edwards, claiming that he had messaged a woman asking if she was “down to f—.” He was then identified as a married man, but told the woman he “liked to have a little fun.” He also sent the woman two sexually explicit photos and requested photos or a video of her in return.

After the report surfaced, Edwards denied the allegations, stating, “I’m married. Get [the] f— out of here with the dumb s—.”

In March of 2018, Edwards was once again caught using Tinder after three women came forward claiming that they had matched with him on the dating app. A screenshot of his account showed him with his age listed as 25.

One of the women alleged that Edwards requested her to “hit him up” whenever she was in town and added that they had exchanged addresses. Standifer reportedly found out about Edwards’ usage of the dating app after he contacted a second woman. Standifer allegedly contacted a friend of the woman who matched with Edwards and demanded to know how the matched-woman knew Edwards.

At the time of the March incident, Standifer was already several weeks pregnant, the couple later confirming the news on an episode of Teen Mom OG. Edwards and Standifer welcomed their first child together, son Jagger, on Oct. 9. The little boy weighed 7 lbs. and 1 oz.

Jagger’s birth, as well as the newly resurfaced Tinder incident, came in the midst of Edward’s ongoing struggle with addiction. He checked into a 90-day intensive rehab facility earlier in the year, forcing him to miss the birth of his son. He left rehab on Thanksgiving.