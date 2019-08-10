‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reveals Her Instagram Got Hacked

Teen Mom OG star, Catelynn Lowell revealed on Twitter that her Instagram account was hacked. Whoever gained access to her verified account hoped to cash in on her fame to trick her 3.6 million followers into clicking spam links. Lowell told her fans she is trying to solve the issue as soon as possible.

“My Instagram has been hacked!!! Trying to resolve the issue,” Lowell wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, it appears that the issue has not been fixed yet. Her most recent Instagram post teases a giveaway, claiming, “I’m giving away 1000x Free iPhone Xs’ & much more on my Instagram Story Right now.”

The Instagram Story posts urge her followers to click links for “free” iPhones, MacBook Pros, Apple Watches, Tesla cars and giftcards. Lowell’s bio was also changed to read, “[Free iPhone XS].”

Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra, also warned fans against clicking on the links. “Catelynn’s Instagram has been hacked! Working on getting it fixed. In the meantime, DON’T swipe up or anything,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Lowell’s own posts are still visible, including adorable photos of her children Vaeda and Novalee. Comments are also shut off for all posts from July 24 onwards.

The MTV star’s most recent Instagram post came on Thursday. She shared a photo of Novalee, writing, “Sissy finally just woke up [heart] gosh our girls are beautiful.” She also tagged her husband.

Hours before that photo, she shared an image of Vaeda, showing off her adorable smile. “This little munchkin just ate her breakfast and sissy is STILL sleeping,” she wrote.

Baltierra and Lowell recently went through a difficult time, putting their 13-year relationship on hold before Vaeda’s birth. Now though, things are much better between the two, as seen on this season of Teen Mom OG.

Lowell recently opened up about the difficulty of giving up their first daughter, Carly, 10. Both of Lowell and Baltierra were only 17 when Carly was born. As viewers saw, the couple had to explain to Novalee why they could not always see Carly on her birthday.

“That’s another hard part of being birth parents… explaining to [your] children why we can’t be with the other child on birthdays etc. but as our kids get older the more they will understand and the more we can explain,” Lowell tweeted after the episode aired.

Baltierra recently honored Carly with a post to mark her 10th birthday.

“10 years ago, we held each other & wept as we watched you drive away in the back of the car with the only parents that were worthy to be yours,” he wrote on Instagram. “10 years ago…your life changed so many others for the better & has blessed more lives than I can count. We love you so much & hopefully get to see you soon baby girl. Happy Birthday Carly!”

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images