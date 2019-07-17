‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Shares Cryptic Message About Cheating Following Arrest

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood shared a post to her Instagram that has fans wondering if infidelity was involved in her relationship to Andrew Glennon. She posted a photo — which has since been deleted — that reads, “Cheating is a choice not a mistake.”

Portwood was recently arrested for domestic battery on July 5 after getting into an altercation with Glennon. The reality TV mom allegedly threw a machete at the door while her boyfriend was holding their child, James, 1.

She was later charged with three felonies — domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Fans began to wonder whether drugs were involved or not — since she’s had issues with them in the past and according Radar Online, the affidavit obtained said Glennon claimed she took a handful of pills and “threatened to kill herself” — but a source close to her ensures that that was not the case that lead to the altercation.

“The situation is a little more complicated than what’s been reported,” the source revealed. “There was an argument that escalated and now they aren’t allowed to communicate. There were no drugs involved.”

The 35-year-old stated that he and Portwood went searching for fireworks on July 4, but the crowd on the Geist Bridge in Indiana was too crowded for her liking and “they were unable to get through traffic,” which aided in her getting upset.

“Mr. Glennon stated he dropped Ms. Portwood off at the home and he took [James] and drove around to let Ms. Portwood cool off,” the document states. Glennon then went home, but was unable to get in.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it,” it read. “Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [James] and he turned to the side to avoid him getting struck with the shoe. Mr. Glennon stated he then left again with [James] Mr. Glennon stated he kept calling her to gauge where she was at mentally and if things had cooled down.”

Glennon has reportedly filed for sole custody of their child.

“This is a very challenging time for Amber, who loves her son more than anything,” the source added. “Now she will need to determine next steps following what just occurred, but she has a great lawyer.”

It’s still unclear on whether MTV will part ways with Portwood or continue their decade long relationship.