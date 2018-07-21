‘Teen Mom OG’: Sarah Palin Weighs in on Daughter Bristol Joining MTV Reality Series

Sarah Palin has weighed in after her daughter Bristol officially joined the cast of MTV‘s Teen Mom OG.

TMZ caught the former governor of Alaska while she was out and asked her about the news after her eldest daughter confirmed she would be joining the hit reality series. Palin was all-for the new venture and conveyed that Bristol will use her slot on the show for good.

“Bristol’s gonna be a great messenger for overcoming a little bit of challenge and doing well in life,” Palin said. “We’re not doing a ‘reality star’ type thing. She sees this as a venue, a forum, for good [and] to help people in a hurting world. So I encourage her doing this, I support her doing this and I’m proud of her.”

Palin, who was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, also revealed that she would be open to appearing on the show. While there did not seem to be any current plans for her to pop up on the show, she said she would do whatever Bristol wanted her to do.

“Whatever Bristol needs, whatever she wants and whatever my grandbabies need or want, I’m there,” Palin said.

It is not unprecedented for the politician to appear on reality television. She had her own TLC series, Sarah Palin‘s Alaska, from 2010-2011, and she previously supported Bristol’s previous reality TV forays on Dancing With the Stars and Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp.

Even though she has experience with the reality TV genre, Palin did admit she does not know much about Teen Mom OG. However, Bristol and her two other daughters, Willow and Piper, have been getting her up to speed.

“The girls, my daughters, have been telling me who all the characters are, and I’m trying to catch up,” Palin said. “But my daughters, Bristol, Willow and Piper; they all have great respect for some of the girls, who have really overcome some obstacles and done well with their children.”

The paparazzi also asked Palin if she had any worries that Teen Mom OG producer Morgan J. Freeman, who has been critical of President Donald Trump, would paint the Palin family in bad light. She said she did not know who Freeman was, but she would be open starting a dialogue with him.

“No, but whomever that is, I’m excited to meet the person and maybe sit down over a cup of coffee and speak with the person,” she said.

Palin also sent some well wishes directly to Bristol via an Instagram comment on a photo announced Brisol’s new gig. The proud mom said she was “excited” for her daughter.

Teen Mom OG is currently between seasons, but its sister show, Teen Mom 2, airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

