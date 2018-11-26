‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Reportedly Leaves Rehab After Second Stay

Ryan Edwards has reportedly returned home with wife Mackenzie Standifer after the Teen Mom OG star’s second stay in rehab.

According to Radar, Standifer and the couple’s 1-month-old son, Jagger, traveled on Thanksgiving to pick Edwards from the Alabama treatment facility at which he was staying, and the couple is now staying in the basement of Standifer’s parents’ house.

“She left early in the morning on Thanksgiving and missed dinner with her family,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. “She flew with the baby to get Ryan. They’re back home now.”

Standifer is reportedly prepared to leave her husband if he relapses after this stay, with the source saying, “If he relapses again, she’s going to file for divorce. She’s serious. She doesn’t want to continue to be with someone who doesn’t help himself.”

The couple had previously announced they would not be filming with MTV any longer after the last season, but fans will recall that Standifer has appeared on the ongoing season to discuss Edwards’ addiction. It’s not clear if the two plan on returning to the series now that Edwards is out of rehab, the source added.

“They’re unsure about if he’ll actually film,” they said. “She wants their image to look better than what the show has portrayed in the past.”

In a Nov. 5 episode of Teen Mom OG, Standifer revealed to Edwards’ parents that their son had checked back into rehab, this time choosing a 90-day “intensive rehab facility” after first being treated for 23 days in a 30-day program last year.

“Right before, he said his kids deserve to have the healthiest dad and what better time to go than now?” Standifer said on the show about Edwards missing the birth of his son to attend rehab. “If I did not love Ryan, I would call him the most selfish a—hole ever for missing this, but this is a drop in this baby’s life, and if he’s gonna miss him being born and be healthy forever, I mean, what more could I ask for?”

Edwards’ second stint in rehab comes following two arrests for violating his probation for 2017 heroin possession conviction, once in March and once in July. The reality personality also had a protection order granted against him by ex Maci Bookout, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Bentley, after he allegedly threatened to shoot Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney and the rest of their family.

