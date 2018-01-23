Ryan Edwards’ Latest Photo Sparks ‘Teen Mom’ Relapse Rumors

A new photo of Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Standifer has fans thinking the Teen Mom OG cast member is using drugs again.

Standifer posted a new photo with her husband on Instagram Monday, but quickly deleted it after fans took to the comment section to comment on Edwards’ wide-eyed stare, which they thought was reminiscent of drug use.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even after it was deleted, however, fans took to Reddit to pick apart the photo.

“My, what big eyes you have Ryan,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Ryan looks so awkward like he could shoot laser beams out of his eyes at any moment.”

Others pointed out what appears to be weight gain as a sign of his mental and physical health. “He looks like he has an alcoholic bloat going on,” a commenter added.

The 30-year-old’s addiction to heroin and other drugs has been a major plot point in the show, especially after he nearly passed out while driving to his own wedding last season.

This season, Edwards returned from a 30-day drug rehab program after only 21 days after Standifer revealed he had been spending as much as $10,000 a week on drugs.

Even after returning from rehab, however, Edwards has drawn suspicion from fans who think his behavior seems off, including his refusal to take a drug test at the request of ex Maci Bookout so that he can see their 8-year-old son Bentley.

“I’m not gonna do that, because it’s not entirely out of my system,” he admitted earlier this season.

Photo credit: Instagram/@kenziestandifer