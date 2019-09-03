‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Part 2: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Part 2 of the Teen Mom OG reunion is just hours away, and we have all the details on how to watch, what time it airs, and what channel to tune into. Teen Mom is an MTV exclusive, so fans will want to have their TV’s set to that channel for the show. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET, and for those who prefer streaming over cable, the show will be available to stream live for Fubo, Sling, and DirectTV Now customers. Hulu’s live TV service may also have the show, but please note this option is only available to subscribers of these streaming services.

Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion aired on Monday night, and it featured a number of revelations and dramatic moments.

Among them, was when Dr. Drew Pinsky spoke with Brandon and Teresa Davis, the adoptive parents of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s relationship first daughter Carly.

Tomorrow night, be here for the exclusive @AmberLPortwood interview you don’t want to miss. Teen Mom 2sdays officially begin with Part 2 of the #TeenMomOG Reunion at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/jqaW3kwfjy — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom_OG) September 3, 2019

Dr. Drew Pinsky asked the couple if years ago they would have thought Lowell and Baltierra would still be together today, to which Teresa replied, “I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 & Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were pretty tight and bonded. So it’s not necessarily surprising when we go back to what we think of what we knew of them when we first met them.”

Teresa went on to share that one thing that really surprised her and Brandon was when they found out Lowell and Baltierra were going to be starring in an MTV reality TV series. “We did not see that one coming! Of all the adoption possible scenarios,” she said.

Lowell and Baltierra chimed in and expressed their deep gratitude to the Davis,’ for allowing them have a relationship with Carley through the years.

“Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her,” Baltierra said humbly. “We couldn’t have really asked for anything more, honestly.”

“That’s very kind,” Brandon politely replied. “The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, is thankfulness and gratefulness for y’all. And I mean, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that.”

