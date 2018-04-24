‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Amber Portwood Breaks Down in Tears

Amber Portwood was brought to tears during the Teen Mom OG reunion, which aired on Monday night.

The 27-year-old MTV personality was interviewed remotely by Drew Pinksy, who was moderator a discussing between Portwood, her boyfriend Andrew Glennon, her ex Gary Shirley, and Shirley’s wife Kristina.

The couples began discussing Portwood’s outbursts against Kristina, and the Shirleys’ concerns about Portwood’s parenting of Leah, the child Portwood and Gary share.

“I’m sympathetic towards [Amber’s issues], but I’m always gonna make sure Leah is taken care of,” Gary said.

Not long into the conversation, Portwood, who is expecting a child with Glennon, burst into tears. She was upset of about the way that she perceived that the Shirleys saw her as a mother, as well as what Leah thinks.

“I’m just hurt,” Portwood said. “The last thing I want is for people to look at me like that person, because it’s not me… It’s at the point where I’m sorry for being depressed and sad… I’m trying as hard as I can.

She added, “As long as Leah knows that I love her with all of my heart. Even if I’m not a perfect mom. Just so she knows that I am here for her. And that’s all that matters to me.”

She also noted that “can’t keep defending myself as a mom anymore,” but the Shirleys said several times that they really were no too concerned about Portwood’s current status. They were a bit concerned when she was with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Baier, but they reiterated that they are not questioning Portwood’s mothering abilities.

Portwood then went on to apologize for rude and inaccurate comments she made against Kristina.

“I am very sorry for anything that I said that is hurtful,” Portwood said. “I’m a person who will admit my faults, it might take me a minute, but I will.”

Portwood concluded by adding that she wanted to begin a “new era” with everyone in her life.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

