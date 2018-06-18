‘Teen Mom OG’ Reportedly Replacing Farrah Abraham With Another MTV Star

The Teen Mom OG cast may be getting a totally new face now that Farrah Abraham is off the show, and she’s not even from within the franchise!

Monday, The Ashley reported that MTV is planning to replace Abraham with Cheyenne Floyd, who has appeared on the network’s other shows Are You The One? and The Challenge. The 25-year-old shares 1-year-old daughter Ryder with fellow The Challenge star Cory Wharton.

It had previously been reported that former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee was being brought on in Abraham’s stead, but a source close to production told The Ashley that both she and Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer were failing to get fans excited for the new season.

“[The network] realized that the fans weren’t going to be excited about either option,” the source said. “So they continued to look.”

McKee will be reappearing in the Teen Mom franchise, however, having filmed a special recently about her mom’s cancer battle. The special has yet to get a premiere date.

MTV has yet to announce any new casting info, but according to The Ashley’s production source, Floyd’s role on the show is pretty concrete.

“It’s official,” the source said. “The only way this doesn’t happen is if Cheyenne or Cory backs out, but contracts have likely already been signed so it’s highly unlikely.”

While it’s unclear if the Teen Mom OG cast knows Floyd was cast in Abraham’s role, the other Teen Mom stars have been clear that they weren’t feeling positively about having another woman join the cast.

“They can’t [bring in another girl to our show] because we’re the OG’s, the original girls,” Catelynn Loweel told Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry on her Coffee Convos podcast in March. “If you do that, it won’t be the original girls anymore.”

Floyd might not fit into the show per se, having had her only child at age 24, but she has plenty of baby daddy drama to spark interest in the season.

After giving birth to Ryder in April 2017, she refused to name the father of the little girl for quite a while until she finally announced that Wharton had fathered the child.

“Their co-parenting relationship is nowhere near as happy as they try to make it out to be on social media,” The Ashley’s source continued. “They will fit in perfectly on Teen Mom.“

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV