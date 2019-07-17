‘Teen Mom OG’: MTV Reportedly ‘Waiting to See How It Plays out’ With Amber Portwood Following Arrest

It sounds like MTV is taking its time in determining whether Amber Portwood‘s latest arrest should get her fired from Teen Mom OG. The reality star is accused of domestic abuse, allegedly striking her boyfriend while he was holding their 1-year-old son. However, sources tell Us Weekly that the network has not decided what to do about it yet.

According to the new report, Portwood “hasn’t been threatened with getting fired” just yet. Insiders said that MTV is “waiting to see how it plays out,” as Portwood is due in court to answer the allegations soon.

Portwood was arrested on Friday, July 5 when her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon contacted authorities with a text message. Portwood reportedly brandished a machete against Glennon, though she did not ultimately hit him with it. However, she did strike him with her shoe while he was holding their baby boy, James.

Portwood was held in Marion County Jail overnight, and released on bail the following day. A judge granted Glennon’s request for a temporary restraining order, so Portwood is currently forbidden to get near Glennon or James. As the criminal proceedings move forward, Glennon is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of James.

Portwood is reportedly staying with her mother, Tonya in the mean time. Sources say that she and Glennon are “still not allowed to communicate,” but in general “the situation seems to have calmed down a bit.

A previous report from TMZ claimed that Portwood was “on thin ice” with MTV following this newest arrest, and it might actually get her off of the air for good.

“We’re told the show is letting the legal process play out,” TMZ reported, “but a conviction will almost certainly be all she wrote.”

This comes hot on the heels of the firing of Portwood’s castmate, Jenelle Evans, who was dropped after her husband David Eason reportedly shot and killed her dog. The casts of the various shows in the Teen Mom franchise are no strangers to legal troubles, but as they get older and concern for their children grows, the network seems to be considering what it wants to portray on TV more carefully.

Portwood has been arrested for domestic abuse before. In 2010, she was convicted of domestic violence against her ex, Gary Shirley, the father of her 10-year-old daughter Leah. That arrest was linked to drugs, as police found crack cocaine and marijuana in Portwood’s home. She was arrested again for possession of a controlled substance in 2011.

Portwood has also battled with mental health, with a formal diagnosis of bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.



Teen Mom OG airs on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.