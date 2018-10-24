‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Standifer Posts Baby Bump Photo as Ryan Edwards Remains in Jail

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Standifer is side-stepping her husband’s incarceration and focusing on her pregnancy.

Standifer revealed the below photo, taken by photographer Christan L. Cooper, on Instagram that shows her alone cradling her baby bump. It is a dramatic shot taken in black-and-white, with Standifer gazing off to her left. A small aquarium, a sculpture, a plant and and painting of trees are shown behind her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She has a kind soul, but a cold 🖤” she wrote in the photo’s caption.

She later altered the caption to include another quote: “This isn’t a new revelation, I’ve always been the ice queen.”

The photo has received more than 13,000 likes since it was posted.

There is no mention of Edwards, who has been locked up in prison since Monday on drug-related charges.

Edwards was apprehended by the Red Bank Police Department in Red Bank, Tennessee, on Monday for heroin possession. He is currently residing at the Hamilton County Jail with no bond.

The circumstances of Edwards’ capture are not yet clear, and Standifer hasn’t addressed the arrest on social media.

Things seemed to be looking up for the couple ahead of the arrest. The couple left Teen Mom OG after disagreements with producers on what aspects of Edwards’ story to show. Standifer had also been taking a break from social media but recently returned.

Standifer exited Instagram on May 26 by transferring her Instagram account to a friend, photographer Christan C. George. On June 18, it appeared Standifer took back over the account.

The first new photo saw Standifer showing off her baby bump.

It’s a simple photo, with Standifer shown cradling her stomach while in bed.

She captioned the photo, “Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E.”

The second post on the Instagram account shows photos of Standifer, Edwards and his son, Bentley.

The return was somewhat surprising, as Standifer had apparently left the platform to improve her quality of life. George explained this in a June Instagram post.

“When Mack told me about how much her quality of life improved since letting go of social media a couple of months back I didn’t totally understand,” George wrote. “I see social media as a marketing tool and an additional stream of revenue for influencers. However, what price was she paying? Since I took over Mackenzie’s account- I expected people to unfollow (because after all they didn’t follow me- they followed her). What I didn’t expect was the trail of bullying to continue.”

Standifer has not revealed any further updates on her pregnancy.