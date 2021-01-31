'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Slammed Over Insensitive Kamala Harris Comments

✖

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has come under fire for her racially insensitive comments regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. According to The Hollywood Gossip, McKee made a series of statements online about Harris in January. Not only did she say that the former California senator is not a good role model, but she also referred to Harris, who is the first woman, the first Black person, and the first person of South Asian descent to become the vice president, as "colored." In light of that racist comment, some are now asking for her to be fired from the MTV series.

On Facebook, McKee reportedly posted a status that read, "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them." One of her friends commented, "I started reading the first paragraph and I was like umm imma have to disagree [laughing emoji]. Then I kept reading and I'm like yep, that's why we're friends." McKee then replied, "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history." It's unclear exactly when the Teen Mom OG star made this comment. (It should be noted that while McKee's Facebook account is public, some of her posts are protected and are only visible to a particular set of individuals.) But, given the history associated with the term "colored," referring to Harris or any other person of color as the term is racist and inappropriate.

The Hollywood Gossip reported that this is not the first instance of McKee sharing racially insensitive statements. She has reportedly referred to Native Americans as being both "lazy" and "welfare-dependent." In light of her most recent comments, some Teen Mom OG fans are asking for McKee to be fired from the program. If she is removed from the show, it would not be the first time that someone from Teen Mom OG was fired for their inappropriate comments. In June 2020, MTV severed ties with Taylor Selfridge, who appeared on the program with her boyfriend, Cory Wharton, after racist tweets of hers resurfaced.

Selfridge was set to appear in Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special, which showcased the couple as they welcomed their daughter, Mila. But, MTV decided to pull the program from its schedule in light of severing ties with Selfridge. An MTV spokesperson said at the time, "MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media. MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."