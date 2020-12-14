✖

Mackenzie Edwards is rocking a brand new look. The Teen Mom OG star, who is married to Ryan Edwards, showed off her new glasses on Instagram Thursday after being diagnosed with astigmatism, as per InTouch Weekly. The new addition to her face is just part of Mackenzie's ongoing transformation, which began after the birth of daughter Stella on Jan. 1, and has included a new focus on fitness and eating healthily.

The mother-of-three has been showing off her new look on Instagram over the last year, with fans commenting on a photo last month, "You look so good! Get it mama!" and "You’re looking friggin’ fabulous, girl!" While some have speculated that Mackenzie underwent some kind of cosmetic procedure, others have defended that there's plenty of ways for people's appearance to change without going under the needle or knife.

(Photo: Mackenzie Edwards)

Asked about her new way of eating by a follower in August, Mackenzie answered, "[I'm] gluten/dairy free. [I] did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs." Over the summer, she urged her followers to give their all at the gym, asking, "What is your 'why'? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in? We all have to answer these questions. It's up to us to decide why we want to do things. My 'why' is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That's my 'why.'"

Mackenzie and Ryan welcomed their second child together, daughter Stella, in January 2020, but the two are also parents to 2-year-old Jagger, and Ryan is father to 11-year-old son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout and Mackenzie is mom to son Hudson from a previous relationship.

Mackenzie's Instagram has plenty of positive comments from her followers, but there's also plenty of trolls with comments about her relationship with Ryan, which is why she kept her most recent pregnancy off of social media almost completely. "To be really honest, most of the comments on my pictures are ridiculously mean, especially about how I look and how much weight I gain and how ugly I am or how I'm a terrible mother/wife," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I really can't ever win. I didn't want to surround myself/deal with that while being pregnant."