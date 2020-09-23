'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie Edwards Unrecognizable in New Photo

✖

Mackenzie Edwards is looking vastly different as she continues on her fitness journey, prompting many of the Teen Mom OG star's followers to comment on her new look and ask if she has undergone any cosmetic tweaks. The wife of Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout's ex, posed for an Instagram shot Tuesday, showing off her fit figure and asking her followers what "motivates" them.

The comment section quickly turned into a debate between followers as to why her face has changed so much over the past several months. "Dang you look different..." one person wrote, as another replied, "I know I was like who is this girl I’m following lol!" A third person chimed in, "I didn't even recognize her!" while another asked, "You look amazing, please share your secrets!"

Others defended Edwards' change as the result of her weight loss journey when people speculated she might have gotten plastic surgery or gotten fillers. "Getting older. Having kids. And loosing (sic) weight. Yes everyone would look different too. Nothing wrong with it," one person wrote, as another echoed, "This girl has NOT had work done...this is what you call 'losing weight'!! Your body changes, the shape of your face changes... imagine that!! She looks great!"

Edwards has been showing off her dedication to working out and eating healthily on social media, telling a follower who asked about her diet in August, "[I’m] gluten/dairy free. [I] did a food sensitivity test, reverse dieted out of keto into moderate carbs," as per InTouch Weekly. Last month, she shared a gym selfie, writing in the caption, "What is your 'why'? Why do you get up in the morning? Why do you keep going when you want to quit? Why do you want to be a better you? Or why do you not? Why do you stand up for what you believe in? We all have to answer these questions. It’s up to us to decide why we want to do things. My 'why' is my family and my children. Be better. Be stronger. Be you. That’s my 'why.'"

Mackenzie and Ryan welcomed their second child together, daughter Stella, in January 2020. The two are also parents to 23-month-old son Jagger, while Ryan is father to 11-year-old son Bentley with Bookout and Mackenzie is mom to son Hudson from a previous relationship.