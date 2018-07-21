Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Bristol Palin Joining ‘Teen Mom OG’

Following the announcement that Bristol Palin would be joining MTV’s Teen Mom OG as a replacement for Farrah Abraham, fellow series franchise star Kailyn Lowry is speaking out about the decision by the network.

On Thursday, Lowry of Teen Mom 2 fame took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the pick and was a tad surprised by the addition.

Bristol palin & cheyenne & Cory for teen mom og? Our producers sure know what to do 😳 — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

“Bristol Palin & Cheyenne & Cory for [Teen Mom OG]? Our producers sure know what to do,” she tweeted.

I also am not hating whatsoever. I’m just surprised — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

The 26-year-old mother of three and college graduate followed up with another tweet, adding that her comments were not about “hating” on the decision, but that she was “just surprised.”

In response to 16 and Pregnant alum, Nikkole Paulun who tweeted the decision would “probably be the death of that show,” Lowry replied with a tad more optimism.

I really thought it would be good for the show 😂🤷🏼‍♀️ maybe I’m wrong — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 20, 2018

“I really thought it would be good for the show [laughing emoji, shrug emoji] maybe I’m wrong,” she said.

While time will only tell, the announcement yesterday took many by surprise with the exception of former OG star, Farrah Abraham who expressed she didn’t care about Palin replacing her.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” the former MTV personality told Us Weekly on Thursday after her Pomeranian died. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Abraham quit the show late last year, claiming the network pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business.

TMZ first broke the news on Thursday that Palin, daughter of the former Alaska Governor and vice-presidential candidate, will be a series regular on the show, taking over Abraham’ s spot.

At the age of 17, Palin had her first child, Tripp and went on to have two other children. Though she is currently in the process of divorcing Dakota Meyer, it’s no secret this storyline could provide plenty of drama for the new season.

This past February, TMZ confirmed that Meyer filed for divorce on Jan. 29 in Texas.

However, there has been was speculation of a reconciliation. More recent Instagram photos from May show the two on happy terms.

Palin is used to the reality TV show spotlight as she was a contestant on two seasons of Dancing With The Stars and had her own series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp. She also appeared in a show about her mother, Sarah Palin’s Alaska.

