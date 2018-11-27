‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Gary Shirley Undergoes Vasectomy

Gary Shirley and wife Kristina are officially done having kids after the Teen Mom OG star underwent a vasectomy during Monday’s episode.

Amber Portwood’s ex and his wife share 2-year-old daughter Emilee in addition to Gary’s 10-year-old with Portwood, daughter Leah, but in Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, the Teen Mom dad decided to move forward with a vasectomy.

Kristina had already undergone a tubal ligation in the past, but revealed earlier this season had gotten pregnant anyways, suffering a miscarriage soon after.

After meeting with a doctor, Gary explained he felt it would be unfair to possibly put his wife through heartbreak like that again, and decided to go under the knife to make sure they would be as protected as possible from an unwanted pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage.

Despite walking out of the office with a sore nether region, Gary told his wife he didn’t have any regrets.

“I did this for you. So you didn’t have to get pregnant no more, hopefully,” he told her, adding, “I think emotional pain sometimes can be very devastating and hard. That emotional pain of the baby was pretty intense.”

He asked rhetorically “Why keep on putting you and your body through that if we’re done having kids? That’s not right. If I would have known you could have one miscarriage, I would have done it from the get go — if I knew the future. I didn’t. No more. Safe.”

Kristina interjected that Gary took that step “for us,” but sympathized with her husband, who told her “it was as bad as I thought it was going to be, exactly.”

“The only thing that hurt was the numbing, and then I think the cutting of the vas deferens,” he said. “That’s what it felt like, like I got kicked in the balls.”

Earlier in the season Kristina broke down to Portwood while revealing her heartbreaking miscarriage.

“I went to the doctor and they did the ultrasound and found the heartbeat. They told me there was nothing they could do,” Kristina explained in an October episode. “If I could’ve chosen, I would not [have heard the heartbeat].”

It was then that Portwood revealed that she also had experienced a miscarriage while with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

“I didn’t hear the heartbeat or anything like that,” Portwood said. “I didn’t even go to the hospital actually. I’m so sorry you had to go through that.”

After that miscarriage, Portwood and Baier split, and Portwood welcomed a son named James with her boyfriend Andrew Glennon in May.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Kristina Shirley