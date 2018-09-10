New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer Gives First Glimpse of Cheyenne Floyd

Cheyenne Floyd is bringing the drama with her to Teen Mom OG.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of the MTV reality series, fans got their first official glance at the show’s newest cast member, who got her start on The Challenge and Are You the One? before replacing Farrah Abraham alongside Bristol Palin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the trailer, released Monday, Floyd details her relationship with fellow The Challenge star Cory Wharton. MTV fans were shocked in December 2017 when the two revealed they were the parents of now 16-month-old daughter Ryder.

“I met Cory while doing The Challenge, we hooked up and later I found out I was pregnant,” she says in the trailer.

Floyd and Wharton are no longer together, and working out their co-parenting relationship, especially with Floyd dating a new beau who will appear in the show.

“I hate that Zach lives with you, he is seeing Ryder more than I’m seeing her,” Cory tells his ex in the trailer. “Why don’t you just be single?”

Clearly the tension is getting to her, with Floyd tearfully saying, “I’m just gonna be a single mom forever.”

This is just a taste of the drama the 25-year-old is bringing with her, based on an interview she did with Us Weekly recently.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant. It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened,” Floyd told Us. “Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened.”

And while Wharton and she were shown fighting in the first trailer, Floyd reassured people that they are dedicated to getting along for the benefit of their daughter.

“Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we’ve worked out a beautiful co-parenting relationship. Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we’ve worked out our kinks and we’re learning how to do it day by day, how to get along,” she said. “We’re trying to figure it out.”

Teen Mom OG returns for an all-new season on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV

Photo credit: MTV