‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Farrah Abraham and Daughter Wear Leopard-Print Face Masks, Give ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic a Shoutout

Farrah Abraham is getting some major heat for her latest video after strutting the streets of Beverly Hills with 11-year-old daughter Sophia while feeling “Joe Exotic vibes” in leopard-print face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Teen Mom OG star shared the video, set to a song about the Tiger King subject’s 2016 presidential campaign, of herself and Sophia strutting the streets in matching leopard outfits and wearing surgical gloves while toting their dog in a clear-sided backpack. “Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking,” she captioned the video, thanking the company she obtained her mask.

Abraham’s video quickly got criticism from her followers, who slammed the reality personality for being out in public to film her Instagram video amid health officials’ pleas for people to stay home as well as for wearing masks and gloves amid the shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals on the frontline of the pandemic fight.

“There other people who could use those masks who are doing heroic work saving lives!” one person commented. “Not someone like you who is exploiting the situation to make money or get free gifts.”

“STAY HOME!!! what is so hard to understand about that???” another wrote. “Typical farrah thinks shes above everyone and everything…”

A third added, “Only you would think this is all cute and funny.”

This isn’t the first time Abraham has been criticized for her attitude towards the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, she came under fire for saying in an Instagram video, “I’m such a homebody and I kind of love coronavirus season!”

Abraham later defended her statements to TooFab, explaining, “A lot of moms who are like stay at home moms or just travel with their kids, we’re used to self-quarantining ourselves. I mean I stock up, I get everything, I’m like a supermom — and that’s how I roll. I’m not used to wearing gloves and masks and running out of Clorox and toilet paper and all that. But I’m definitely used to being at home and being around my daughter 24/7. A lot of people have had a hard time juggling school and everything at home and working from home.”

