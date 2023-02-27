Farrah Abraham Defends 14-Year-Old Daughter Sophia's Face Piercings

Farrah Abraham's most recent bout of controversy concerned her 14-year-old daughter, Sophia. For her daughter's 14th birthday, Abraham took her to get six face piercings. After the situation sparked backlash from those on social media, Abraham defended her parenting decision during a conversation with TMZ.

The Teen Mom alum began by saying that he's "fortunate" that she's able to go with her child to get these piercings done. She explained that she was happy that Sophia could get these piercings in a professional setting so that it all went smoothly. Abraham said that Sophia is simply experimenting with who she is and that she is able to do that in a "welcoming and controlled place." The reality star went on to say that while some may not agree with her decision to let Sophia get face piercings, she doesn't agree with how some parents allow their teens to drink or do drugs. Abraham also said that she wouldn't approve of her daughter having sex especially since she knows what it's like to be a teen mother.

The former Ex on the Beach star ended by saying how she's very proud of her daughter. She explained that she wants to instill in Sophia that birthdays should be a time to celebrate oneself and focus on "self-care." With her recent piercing session, the teenager was able to do exactly that. For her 14th birthday, Sophia wanted to get a series of six face piercings done. This wasn't the first time that Abraham accompanied her daughter to get pierced. She did so for the teen's 13th birthday, which saw her getting her septum pierced.

Abraham has been vocal about supporting her daughter's choices. Just as she did with TMZ, she opened up to InTouch Weekly about the backlash that she received about her most recent parenting decision. She told the outlet, "I won't be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become. The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore." Abraham continued to say that she loves "having a teenager," adding, "I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen."