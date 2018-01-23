‘Teen Mom OG’ Fans Bash Amber Portwood Over Pregnancy Timeline

Amber Portwood is taking some heat on Twitter for the timeline of her new pregnancy. Fans seem to think the Teen Mom OG star should have more than three months to get pregnant by her new boyfriend.

Portwood's pregnancy was teased as one of the central plots of the new season of Teen Mom OG. The news is extra shocking, since last season Portwood said she absolutely couldn't get pregnant while on her Bipolar Disorder medication. "I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I've been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life," she said. "I can't, I can't get pregnant on this medication."

Yet since then, Portwood appeared on Marriage Boot Camp with her ex, Matt Baier. The two split after the show was finished, and Portwood began seeing a cinematographer she met on set named Andrew Glennon.





Only three months later, producers were filming as the couple learned for sure that Portwood was pregnant for the second time. The 27-year-old made her reality TV debut on 16 & Pregnant, but up until now her daughter Leah has been her only child.

"3 months," one fan marvelled on Twitter. "I luv Amber but that was quick…"

"3 months?! Amber is just makes the best decisions doesn't she…" wrote another.

"She's pregnant after three months?!...well goodluck with that..they're practically strangers," remarked a third.

Portwood doesn't seem concerned with the reception of her new pregnancy. She's already dealt with the fallout of informing her friends and family, who all shared similar sentiments to the show's audience. Even her ex, Gary Shirley, was in shock.

All Portwood seems to care about is Glennon, who doesn't seem fazed by his impending fatherhood. On social media, Portwood often praises Glennon for how he cares for Leah. She sees him as a father figure already, so having a child with him is a natural next step.