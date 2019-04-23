See ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Ryan Edward’s First Photo After Release from Jail

Ryan Edwards is spending time with his family after being released from jail after three months.

The Teen Mom OG dad looked happy and healthy posing with wife Mackenzie Standifer and their three children for a photo on Instagram as they celebrated Easter Sunday.

The couple, who welcomed son Jagger together in October, posed in festive pastel clothing alongside Edwards’ 10-year-old son from ex Maci Bookout, Bentley, and Standifer’s preschool-aged son from ex Zack Stephens, Hudson.

Edwards was released from Tennessee’s Hamilton County Jail just last week after serving three months on an outstanding warrant. The MTV personality was initially arrested in January for theft of services under $1,000 after walking out on his $36 bill from a sports bar in Chattanooga. While those charges were eventually dropped by the bar owner, he did serve time on a heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant.

Edwards was previously arrested on possession charges in March 2017, entering rehab after the arrest. A year later, he was arrested two more times in close succession after allegedly violating the probation terms from the initial arrest, returning to rehab again. In November, he returned home from treatment, having missed the birth of son Jagger.

While Standifer has certainly been through a lot during her brief marriage to the reality personality, she explained in an Instagram Live after he was booked into jail that she had no intention of divorcing him.

“I speak with Ryan daily,” she said in an Instagram Live, adding in a Story shortly before, “Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No. Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up. God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids. It’s hard to be vulnerable and it means so much to have them in my corner.

“Don’t give up on love. It’s real. It breaks walls that have been built out of stone. Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

