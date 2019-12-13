‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Shares Photo of Daughter in the Hospital Amid Medical Condition Treatment

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd‘s 2-year-old daughter Ryder was hospitalized this week, and the MTV star updated fans on her toddler’s condition on Thursday with a photo of Ryder sleeping, cuddled up with a Frozen blanket. In a lengthy caption, Floyd offered some advice to her fellow parents, sharing her own experience with sleep as a mom.

“Advice for All parents! Please sleep when your baby is sleep,” she began. “We have to rest our bodies and mind too so we can keep our strength for them. I was always bad at listening to probably some of best sleep advice someone could give me. From the day I brought Ryder home from the hospital, I loved watching her sleep, observing the sounds she would make, memorizing the way she would hold her arms or how she would pout her lips. When I found out she had VLCAD I would have to force myself to sleep when she did but all I wanted to do was watch her.”

Ryder has a rare genetic condition called VLCAD, which renders the body unable to break down certain fats.

“Her condition has taught me so much!” Floyd shared. “Educationally and medically I’ve gotten a crash course but it’s also taught me how to tap into my mom super powers. I’ve learned how to be an advocate for my child, how to care for her, and how to speak up for her when needed. It’s been 2.5 years and now three hospitalizations. Ryder is my heart and I would never change anything about her. I don’t think I’ll ever stop watching her sleep.”

She also gave fans an update on Ryder’s health, writing that they will likely be in the hospital “the next few days making sure she gets the proper fluids and doesn’t relapse again.”

“We appreciate all the prayers and kind words,” she concluded. “God is so good and we are always covered in blessings.”

The reality star also posted a clip of her daughter on her Instagram story, sharing a video of Ryder happily eating French fries and watching an iPad in the hospital. “Happy girl,” Floyd wrote.

Floyd shares Ryder with Cory Wharton, and the 2-year-old will soon become a big sister when Wharton welcomes a baby with girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

