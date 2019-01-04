‘Teen Mom OG’ Stars Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday After Separation

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are getting their family back on track following a 30-day trial separation, celebrating daughter Novalee’s 4th birthday together Tuesday.

The Teen Mom OG family came together for the little girl’s big day this week, celebrating not only Nova’s milestone, but the little girl that the expectant couple will welcome later this year!

“Can’t believe our little baby is going to be 4 tomorrow!!!” Baltierra captioned a family photo Monday. “As I look back on this past year, I’m reminded how blessed I am regardless of all the hard times we have experienced. I love my family more than words could express & I’m so happy where we are in life & proud of all the work we have done & I just love the love we all share in this little family tribe we created & I can’t wait to meet the newest little member!”

On the big day itself, Lowell shared a number of photos of the little girl’s mystical-themed party, featuring a unicorn headband for the birthday girl, unicorn balloons and matching cupcakes.

In addition to the magical decor, it was clear Nova’s big day was a success from her standpoint too, as the Teen Mom star shared photos and videos of her opening several presents, including a toy horse and Paw Patrol play set.

“Safe to say it was a success,” Lowell captioned the photos.

Just in case that wasn’t enough cuteness for you, the MTV personality also shared a video of the 4-year-old cutie beaming through her fingers as she waited to blow out her candles through a rendition of “Happy Birthday to You.”

The Lowell-Baltierra family has been through a lot in the last year. After Lowell suffered a miscarriage in 2017, she experienced suicidal thoughts that required her to spend time in an inpatient facility for her mental health. After returning home, fans of Teen Mom OG got to see the fallout of the time she spent away from her family in terms of Baltierra’s admitted bitterness at being left alone with their daughter for months.

While the couple decided to work things out in couple’s therapy, Baltierra also asked his wife for a trial separation in order for them to make progress as individuals as well as part of a couple.

He explained last month on Twitter, “The 30 days wasn’t even a total isolated ‘separation.’ I was 8 min down the road & we had dinner dates, family movie nights, went on a mini vacation & it was EXACTLY what we needed for US! People can hate on me all day but my self assurance is not reliant on society’s acceptance.”

He continued, “I only spent the first week of the ‘separation’ in the new house on an air mattress in the middle of construction to get it completely ready for Cate & Nova. Then I went to the old house for the rest of the time. I wasn’t going to let my girls live in chaos!”

