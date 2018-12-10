‘Teen Mom OG’ Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Begin Couple’s Counseling in New Clip

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are taking steps to save their marriage.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new Teen Mom OG, the couple attends their first couple’s counseling session with a new therapist while moving forward with their plan for a 30-day trial separation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowell explains that wanting to keep their session with the new therapist “private,” the couple requested that it not be filmed for MTV. “I hope therapy makes me feel more secure about our marriage,” she said.

Later, with Baltierra’s mom, Kim Forbes, the two open up about how the session went, with Baltierra explaining, “It was awesome.”

When asked if the two were still planning on moving forward with the separation, they explain that they are, with Lowell adding, “Which you know, nobody’s gonna be perfect in 30 days either.”

“No, but let’s not drag it out,” Baltierra chimes in.

Despite the side-eyeing they have received from friends and family over their decision, Forbes says she was more than happy to support her son and daughter-in-law at this time.

“Something’s gotta happen,” she tells them. “I’m glad you guys are doing couple’s therapy; I’m glad you’re doing the separation for 30 days to give you both space. Because you know Cate, I didn’t know who I was when I was your age, so I don’t expect you to know. But I hope to God that the separation makes you feel and look into yourself. What do you want to do? Who is Cate? What does Cate want?”

She concludes, “When it comes down to everything, you have to find out what you want too, not just what Tyler wants.”

This trial separation comes after a tough time for the couple, with Lowell having recently returned from a mental health treatment center following suicidal thoughts prompted by a miscarriage. Now pregnant with the couple’s third child — a daughter to be named Tezlee — Baltierra admitted earlier in the season to being “miserable” in his marriage to Lowell, but dedicated to fixing their issues for their unborn child.

Last week, Lowell took to social media to clarify that she and her husband are still together despite the separation plans.

“YES we are having a 30-day reflection period. NO we are not getting a divorce,” Lowell wrote on Instagram. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment. He was AMAZING and supported me the entire time. I also knew I had to go so I wouldn’t commit suicide. I am supporting what he wants now. We love each other and always will!”

“So my family would have been better off if I just took my own life? NO! Now GOODBYE I’m done explaining myself,” she added, including hashtags “Love Yourself,” “Lovers and Friends” and “My Husband.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV