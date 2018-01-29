‘Teen Mom OG’: Watch the Moment Catelynn Baltierra Reveals to Husband Tyler She’s Pregnant

Is Catelynn Lowell pregnant again? In a new sneak peek of the the Monday, Jan. 29, episode of Teen Mom OG, Lowell reveals to husband Tyler Baltierra that she’s expecting.

“Come show daddy your pretty shirt,” Lowell says to their 3-year-old daughter, Novalee, pointing to her shirt that reads, “I’m going to be a big sister.”

“No she’s not,” Baltierra , 26, answers, while Lowell, 25, laughs and reassures him that it’s true.

“Yes she is,” she says, throwing down the pregnancy test.

“Oh, my God,” Baltierra says, putting his head down on the table.

At the end of the sneak peek, Lowell sits on his lap and kisses him while he looks utterly shocked.

Throughout this season of Teen Mom OG, Baltierra has been vocal about wanting another baby, but also wanting it to be a surprise. Lowell had her IUD removed so that if they were to get pregnant, he would be shocked. Looks like it worked!

In another teaser for Monday’s episode, Lowell took a pregnancy test while grabbing lunch with her friend, Hayley, after suspecting she might be expecting.

After a discussion between the two friends, the clip ends with Lowell waiting for the test to be finished, saying impatiently, “It’s still clicking. They take forever! Oh boy!”

Lowell has previously told Baltierra that she’s afraid a second pregnancy will trigger her postpartum depression. As of now, the MTV personality is spending time in mental health rehab after admitting she was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told her husband on the show. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Earlier this month, she revealed she was headed back to get treatment for a third time to “work on my trauma and getting on different meds.”

She also called out those who were bashing her on social media for getting help. “For all u haters — YOU DONT KNOW EVERYTHING I’VE BEEN THROUGH,” she tweeted on January 18. “Quit acting like you know what I should be doing or shouldn’t!! I’m NOT running away from my family! Those are the people I love the most! You ppl are ignorant.”

Back in November, Lowell entered a program for the second time after admitting to having suicidal thoughts.

“I’m taking the time I need right now to take good care of myself,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “On November 17th I thought of every way possible to commit suicide … from wrapping a belt around my neck to just running my car into an electric pole. Thank God I have a support system and a HUSBAND and a DAUGHTER. Thank God I am self aware I’m seeking treatment and I WILL get better. Anyone feeling alone you ARE NOT ALONE! This world needs all of us! We are all here for a reason.”

Many have speculated that Lowell is receiving mental health treatment after suffering a miscarriage, but those rumors haven’t been confirmed.