‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Pregnancy Reveal Sparks Confusion, Anger

Teen Mom OG surprised viewers with another pregnancy reveal on Monday, but fans are having trouble expressing their congratulations to the couple.

Catelynn Lowell shocked husband Tyler Baltierra with the news during the latest episode, directing him to look at their 3-year-old daughter Novalee’s t-shirt.

“Come show daddy your pretty shirt,” Lowell told Novalee, pointing to her shirt that reads, “I’m going to be a big sister.”

“Why do we have that shirt?” Baltierra asked, and Lowell responded, “Because she’s going to be a big sister!”

“No she’s not! You gotta be on drugs right now,” the surprised dad-to-be said.

While fans should be elated at the pregnancy reveal, they have traded in their happy thoughts for those of confusion and heartbreak. Despite the on-air reveal, the couple has not announced the pregnancy on social media and Lowell, who has a history with depression, checked into a rehab facility on November 17 and January 17 for suicidal thoughts.

The odd timeline of events has sparked rumors Lowell suffered a miscarriage soon after filming the scene for Teen Mom OG.

With that in mind, fans’ reactions were less than joyful. Many were hesitant to express any emotions toward the couple since they are not sure what is going on.

I’m confused.. I’s she pregnant or did she miscarry? Lots of different stories going around. — Courtney (@412Clf2485) January 30, 2018

Is catelynn really pregnant though?? I don’t remember seeing any articles about it. Usually you hear about it before it airs on the show #TeenMomOG — Lisa Nicole (@_LNicole) January 30, 2018

I lost my second baby at 20 weeks- one of the hardest things I have ever dealt with- good vibes & prayers to them… — Heather Ann Wells (@HeatherAnn_9) January 30, 2018

This was heartbreaking to watch. Hearing about their loss right before this scene aired, then watching their reactions…. oh man, I couldn’t hold the tears back. My heart goes out to them. 🙁 — 💜..K..💜 (@_Leap_Of_Faith_) January 30, 2018

Others expressed anger at MTV for airing the happy scene if the miscarriage rumors are true.

Given the miscarriage rumor, my heart literally ached for @CatelynnLowell & @TylerBaltierra watching this! Beyond devastating. I hope they gave @mjfree the blessing to air it, even though he can do whatever, but it’s still be dirty af if they didn’t and he did anyway. — Megan Kratwell (@CharminglyMegan) January 30, 2018

They should’ve put a “disclaimer” at the end of the episode as an update so people aren’t overloading their newsfeed in this sad time. 😔 — Michelle (@michmurr86) January 30, 2018

Lowell previously told Baltierra she was afraid a second pregnancy will trigger her postpartum depression, which she experienced after having Nova.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Baltierra on the show. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Earlier this month, she revealed she was headed back to get treatment for a third time to “work on my trauma and getting on different meds.” She also called out those who were bashing her on social media for seeking help.

“For all u haters — YOU DONT KNOW EVERYTHING I’VE BEEN THROUGH,” she tweeted on January 18. “Quit acting like you know what I should be doing or shouldn’t!! I’m NOT running away from my family! Those are the people I love the most! You ppl are ignorant.”‘

While many speculate she was referring to the couple’s miscarriage, Lowell and Baltierra have not confirmed the situation.

Photo credit: Instagram / @catelynnmtv