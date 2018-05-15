‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Reportedly Leaves Tyler Baltierra, Changes Last Name on Instagram

Is Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s marriage headed for divorce? Teen Mom OG fans worried that the couple was splitting up when Lowell traveled to Florida during Mother’s Day — and changed her last name on Instagram back to Lowell from Baltierra.

Fans were equally suspicious when Baltierra didn’t wish his wife a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowell’s father, David, told Radar Online that the two spent the holiday weekend apart — but that he didn’t think much of the speculation that the two were splitting up.

“Tyler is in Texas visiting his dad Butch and Catelynn is in Florida with Nova visiting her older sister,” David Lowell said. “Everything is good as far as I know. I don’t know about the Instagram name change. I didn’t notice.”

Lowell herself denied the rumors, posting a screenshot of the headline to her Instagram profile, which now reads as Catelynn Baltierra.

“[Tyler Baltierra] and I are not getting a divorce. Couples go through ups and downs that’s normal life. We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us!” she wrote, signing off as Catelynn Baltierra.

Fans were overjoyed with relief that the rumors were false.

“Omg my [heart] dropped at first. [Thank] God,” one fan wrote.

“You tell them girl,” another person wrote.

“Omg I was scared,” someone else said. “You guys are such a beautiful and strong couple.”

As previously reported, Lowell checked herself into a treatment facility for her mental health struggled in November after experiencing suicidal thoughts. One month later, the reality TV personality returned home, but she headed back to treatment in January to overcome childhood trauma.

Lowell revealed in February on an episode of the MTV series that she had suffered a miscarriage, but has since returned home again to Baltierra and 3-year-old daughter Nova.

In the season finale of Teen Mom OG, Lowell opened up about what she’s been dealing with to husband Baltierra, and told him that she would understand if he wanted to divorce her when she revealed her need to return to rehab.

“It’s super hard for me to tell you this thing, so keep an open mind,” she said. “I’ve started to have really bad anxiety in the mornings but I’ve been hiding it. I just feel like I’ve been letting people down for some reason. I feel guilty [by having anxiety]. Obviously, my meds aren’t working. I have to force myself to get in the shower and put makeup on.”

Baltierra, who has also been open about his struggle with depression, admitted he was feeling insecure about his role in her life, telling his wife, “It’s gotta be something with me.”

“No! It has nothing to do with you, Tyler. It’s my inner child s—. I’m telling you right now, it’s nothing to do with what you do,” Lowell said about her decision to return to treatment. “It’s me being a f—ing 12-year-old and my dad leaving or me being, like, 8 and my mom drinking all the time and not being there. It’s my own s—. It’s just coming out when things go on in life. That’s how trauma works. It’s nothing to do with you, you’re awesome. You’re supportive.”

“I didn’t even want to tell you that I was going back,” Lowell said. “I just thought, ‘I wouldn’t blame Tyler, like seriously, if you wanted to just divorce me.’ I put you through so much. You’re an awesome husband, seriously, to stand by me through all this s—. I’m sure a lot of guys would just throw in the f—ing towel.”

Baltierra, hugging her, said, “I don’t think those guys are true husbands. I’m not ever leaving, I’m not going anywhere. Don’t think like that.”