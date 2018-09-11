‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Unites With New Members for First Time

Teen Mom OG is in for a major shakeup this season, with two new cast members joining the MTV reality show in the wake of Farrah Abraham’s departure.

Original cast members Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood will remain staples of the show during Season 8, with new moms Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd rounding out the group.

This week, the five moms got together for some castmate bonding, with each woman sharing a snap of the occasion on social media.

The caption on Floyd’s photo, a group shot of all the moms smiling together, shared that the group had done their bonding in New York.

“OGs meet the new Gs,” she wrote. “Fun night in NY!”

Palin shared the same image, simply writing, “New G’s.”

Bookout’s photo was also the same, with her caption reading, “Awesome day working with these beauties. #tmogfamily #twoisbetterthanone.”

“Nice meeting you ladies,” shared Lowell. “Welcome to the #TeenMomOG side.”

Portwood shared a selfie with her castmates, writing, “Had a great night with these beautiful girls! Welcome New G’s to the the OG. Sending all my love.”

While she’s new to MTV, Palin has long been a fixture in the public eye after her mom, Sarah Palin, ran for vice president in 2008. Bristol is mom to three children, Tripp, Sailor and Atlee.

The 27-year-old was recently on the receiving end of some shade by Abraham, who offered some backhanded excitement on the subject of Bristol’s arrival.

“I think it’s great. I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now,” Abraham told The Blast. “She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

She did offer Bristol some advice, noting, “I wish them all the best and it is a job — not where you make friends.”

MTV fans will already be familiar with Floyd from reality shows Are You the One? and The Challenge. Floyd is mom to daughter Ryder, and met her baby girl’s father, Cory Wharton, on The Challenge. Cheyenne was not a teen mother, but is currently raising her daughter and co-parenting with Wharton.

A new trailer for the show offered fans the first glimpse of Floyd, during which she details her relationship with Wharton.

“Cory and I get along very well. We put Ryder first and we’ve worked out a beautiful co-parenting relationship. Of course every relationship has its ups and downs but we’ve worked out our kinks and we’re learning how to do it day by day, how to get along,” Floyd said. “We’re trying to figure it out.”

Teen Mom OG returns on Monday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

