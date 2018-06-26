‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Not Happy With Farrah Abraham’s Replacement

Ever since news broke Monday that Teen Mom OG was reportedly bringing on Are You the One? star Cheyenne Floyd to fill the void left by Farrah Abraham’s exit, fans have been a little confused.

For one, the MTV personality would be brand new to both the 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom franchises, and secondly, she had her only child with The Challenge co-star Cory Wharton at age 24. Apparently, the current cast of the long-running reality series feels the same way, based on sources close to them who spoke to Radar Tuesday.

“Amber [Portwood] is pissed off about a new cast member,” a source close to the mother of two told Radar. “They’ve been doing Teen Mom for 10 years and don’t think they like the idea of someone who is a total newbie and has never even been on the show before coming on permanently.

Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra reportedly feel the same way, according to a second source.

“They all just think it’s stupid that they’re bringing in people from outside the franchise instead of bringing the [Teen Mom OG] and [Teen Mom 2] casts together. Maci [Bookout] loves Chelsea [Houska], Kail [Lowry] and Amber [Portwood] get along, it just makes more sense,” the source added.

Baltierra is also “fed up with all the drama the show has brought them,” the source continued. “He just doesn’t think the show is going to last very much longer unless the new cast member brings in amazing ratings, but they aren’t really holding their breath. Catelynn in particular feels like the show has absolutely nothing to do with the kids anymore so they’re just waiting for MTV to pull the plug.”

As for Abraham’s reaction to her reported replacement? The 26-year-old told Radar she had “no reaction,” adding, “I don’t watch the show anymore, as I’ve moved on. The show was done when I left.”

The only person who appears to be happy about the new hires is Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin.

“Cory is my guy, so I’m glad he’s on board,” he told Radar. “Good decision for his family.”

The Ashley was the first to report news that MTV was bringing Floyd and Wharton on board for the series. It had previously reported that former Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee was being looked at to replace Abraham, but a production source told The Ashley that both she and Ryan Edwards’ wife Mackenzie Standifer were failing to garner much excitement when news leaked that they might be taking a full-time role on the show.

“[The network] realized that the fans weren’t going to be excited about either option,” the source said. “So they continued to look.”

Wharton and Floyd certainly have enough drama in their relationship to fit in on the new show. After giving birth to son Ryder in April 2017, Floyd initially refused to reveal who the father of her child was until December. And while the two might play nice on social media, a source told The Ashley that not everything is how it might seem online.

“Their co-parenting relationship is nowhere near as happy as they try to make it out to be on social media,” they said. “They will fit in perfectly on Teen Mom.”

