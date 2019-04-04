‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Members React to Bristol Palin Quitting

The Teen Mom OG cast is processing Bristol Palin’s sudden announcement that she would be leaving the MTV show after just one season.

After Palin announced on Instagram Monday that she had decided to quit the reality show, former co-stars Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd took to the comment section to wish her well on whatever is next.

“Will definitely miss working with [you] pretty girl!” Bookout wrote. “Definitely still have to get the boys together xoxo!”

“Yes absolutely!” Palin replied to the play date invite.

Floyd weighed in, “Wishing you all the luck and blessings,” to which Palin responded, “Thanks boo, no more venting to you on Monday nights.”

Other cast members weren’t so generous, with Amber Portwood replying somewhat sassily to a fan on Twitter praising Palin for getting out when she felt like the show was hurting her family.

“We actually know how to put our foot down very well indeed but this is something I saw coming a mile away,” she wrote. “She’s an amazing woman with a great family but this is top 10 on the charts so more exposure. It sucks but the OG’s are still here. Good luck Bristol we’ll miss you hun.”

The only main cast member not to weigh in publicly has been Catelynn Lowell, but with the reality star and her husband Tyler Baltierra just welcoming daughter Vaeda in February, adding to the craziness of raising 4-year-old daughter Novalee, they have been taking a bit of a break posting on social media.

It’s clear that Palin’s issue with the show stemmed from the way she was being edited amid her divorce from ex Dakota Meyers, not her fellow castmates.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she wrote on Instagram Monday to announce her exit. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

She concluded, “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!! xoxo, B.”

Photo credit: MTV