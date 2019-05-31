‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Has All Considered Quitting the Show

The entire Teen Mom OG cast has considered quitting the MTV series.

As the MTV reality series prepares for the premiere of its with season, and 10th anniversary, the cast — Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd — opened up about the different moments they have all thought of leaving the show behind.

“My flights messed up? I’m done. Are you kidding me? Quit,” Portwood joked during a group interview with Us Weekly. “I’m just crazy and I’m not dumb, but I’m crazy enough to just quit. It’s a horrible thing. They have to talk me down, and my manager’s great. She talks to me; she’s like, ‘Listen, we got this.’ I’m like, ‘You know what? You’re right. I’m doing good. Everything’s good.’”

Portwood related that while she calls her manager to complain about the show, it’s always more like discussing her frustrations with a family member.

“We’re family. Even through the network, we’re family, and I’ve known these people for almost 11 years,” Portwood told the outlet. “Honestly, it’s like calling your aunt and saying, ‘Oh, I’m done. I’m not going to Christmas dinner.’ Then her talking you down and then you’re back in. It’s actually not what people think. It’s actually pretty good.”

Catelynn Lowell agreed with her co-star during the interview, adding: “I think we’d be lying if we all said that, at least once or if not more, you felt like, ‘Damn, you know, I could leave.’”

“It’s a lot of pressure sometimes, but… this is our job. We are good at it and we love doing it,” Portwood said, with the other cast members agreeing with a nod in the clip.

When asked if they had any regrets from what has aired of their lives on the show, all four cast member agree they don’t dwell on the past.

“… Looking back, of course it’s easy to say that I wish I would have done it this way, or that way, but I mean it’s live like that. Stuff happens to everyone,” Floyd said.

The interview comes a few weeks since MTV released the first trailer for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

“For 10 years you’ve watched their triumphs and their struggles. On Monday, June 10 their journey gets bigger,” the teaser reads. “Celebrate 10 years of love, strength, hope and family because this is the season of family 10 years in the making.”

The season will not see the return of Bristol Palin, who joined the cast last season alongside Floyd, after she announced her exit from the show due to not liking how she was portrayed in Season 7.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she captioned a still of her face from the show in April. “[Money] doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

Teen Mom OG Season 8 will premiere Monday, June 10 on MTV.