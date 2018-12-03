‘Teen Mom OG’: Bristol Palin Asks Son Tripp About Relationship With Dakota Meyer Amid Divorce in New Clip

Bristol Palin is trying to keep 9-year-old son Tripp in mind amid her divorce from Dakota Meyer.

“I’ll support you in whatever you wanna do.” 💞 Bristol is having a talk with Tripp about his relationship with Dakota after the split on tonight’s new #TeenMomOG. pic.twitter.com/FkVzHkUtlc — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 3, 2018

In a new clip from Monday’s all-new Teen Mom OG, Palin presses Tripp on what kind of relationship he wants to have with his stepdad moving forward, as he isn’t included in the custody agreement the exes have reached regarding their two children together, 2-year-old Sailor and 1-year-old Atlee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Tripp admits it was “weird” not having Meyer coach his football team, Palin tells him, “I don’t want you to be affected by anything that goes on, and I want you to know, babe, that if you want to have a relationship with him, guess what? I’m all for it, OK?”

She continues, “He was a big part of your life, so if you miss him or you want him to be a part of your life, just tell me.”

Faced with silence from her son, she asks more pointedly, “So do you want to see Dakota or do you not care?”

This earns an “I don’t know” from Tripp, but not much more. But Palin persists, telling her son, “You know that no matter what happens with Dakota and I, that it has nothing to do with you? You know that right?”

She asks again, “But do you want me to reach out to Dakota?”

This gets a firmer “no” response from Tripp, prompting Palin to ask, “You don’t want to have a relationship with him?”

Once more, the little boy is quiet, to which she continues, “OK babe, I just don’t want you to feel any type of way. I want you to know that I’ll support whatever you want to do.”

The reality couple first split in February after marrying in June 2016, with Palin citing the war hero’s PTSD diagnosis as a major catalyst in the dissolution of their relationship.

“My husband, Dakota, has been struggling with PTSD, and it’s been hard on our marriage,” Palin admitted earlier in the season. “We don’t know how to coexist together. I don’t want to raise my kids to think this is what marriage looks like, you know?”

Following their split, the former couple has been figuring out how to co-parent and move on without making the lives of their children chaotic. But Palin admitted to her friends in last week’s episode that she doesn’t see herself making that commitment ever again.

“I don’t think I’d ever get remarried,” she explained. “My thoughts on marriage, I mean obviously I still believe — like my parents have been married 30 years — of course that would be incredible to have that, but my thoughts on that have changed so much.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV