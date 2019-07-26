‘Teen Mom OG’: Andrew Glennon Touts ‘Clean Conscience’ Amid Drama With Girlfriend Amber Portwood

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend Andrew Glennon is not backing down from his side of the story after Portwood implied he may have cheated on her following her domestic battery arrest. Glennon took to Instagram to share his perspective on the ongoing drama with his Teen Mom girlfriend.

In court on Thursday, a judge agreed to lift Portwood’s no-contact order with her 1-year-old son James, whom she shares with Glennon. However, the no contact order protecting Glennon is still in place following her alleged assault on him in their home on July 5.

Although the couple has not officially said if they’ve split or are still together, it appears as if Glennon might be ready to move on from the drama. Responding to fans on Instagram, he said he’s “already” forgiven Portwood but insisted they’ve found themselves in this position before.

“Wasn’t the first time, just the worst time,” he wrote. “It’s been a long road of trying to heal.”

He added in a separate comment, “yes, you are right, my plan was to destroy everything that I loved in my world, correction, my ENTIRE world. [sarcasm].”

But his latest remark came after he shared a graphic on Instagram that read, “Nothing better in the world than a clean conscience.”

When some followers suggested against advising airy dirty laundry, Glennon said: “I’m not shading anyone at all. Would you disagree with what I wrote? I’m sure Amber’s conscience is perfectly clean. Don’t read into it too much, I just don’t like being called a cheater when I’m not. If I cheated you wouldn’t hear a peep from me, but I’m just not that species of animal so… conscience clean.”

Portwood has yet to weigh in on the matter, but previously said on Instagram that the possibility of an affair had left her “heartbroken.”

“I am so heartbroken right now…omg?” she captioned a graphic of a broken heart, adding a praying hands emoji.

Portwood was charged with three felonies following her arrest: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the pretense of a child less than 16 years old.

According to court documents, she allegedly threw a machete at a door while Glennon was holding their 1-year-old son James.

“Mr. Glennon stated he dropped Ms. Portwood off at the home and he took [James] and drove around to let Ms. Portwood cool off,” an affidavit stated.

“Mr. Glennon stated when he got inside the home Ms. Portwood grabbed a shoe off the shoe rack and hit him with it,” the document continued. “Mr. Glennon stated he was holding [James] and he turned to the side to avoid him getting struck with the shoe. Mr. Glennon stated he then left with [James] Mr. Glennon stated he kept calling her to gauge where she was at mentally and if things had cooled down.”

Glennon has since filed for full custody of James.