‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Tweet About Jenelle Evans Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

Amber Portwood’s tweet about Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans might not have been the best idea in light of the Teen Mom OG star’s recent arrest. After the reality personality was released on bail after being accused of domestic battery just last week, her account shared a link to an Us Weekly timeline of Evans’ turbulent relationship with husband David Eason, writing alongside it, “Jenelle confirms she’s leaving David!!?!”

Fans immediately called Portwood out for sharing a misleading tweet, as well as coming for Evans when she herself is facing a serious legal situation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Why comment on someone else’s life when you have your own stuff to deal with right now 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Teresa (@TeresaTmarquez) July 9, 2019

“The ? means this isn’t a statement, it’s click bait bulls—,” another wrote.

“She won’t,” one follower responded in regards to Evans and Eason. “But I hope you get help instead of jail. I know you love [son] James and I thought his dad was so grounded and spiritual. He didn’t use you like Matt. Beautiful souls can change.”

Others urged her to concentrate on her own issues, writing, “Still absolutely obsessed with Jenelle. Get help Amber.”

Some even called for her to be fired, following in Evans’ footsteps after Eason admitted to killing their family’s dog.

Maybe she beat him. Oh wait, that’s you. @MTV are you going to prove your hypocrisy and not kick her off the show for second instance of violence? — Just right of center (@Mike_Lordi) July 9, 2019

Portwood was arrested on July 5 after boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she shares 1-year-old son James, texted emergency services, claiming she had assaulted him while he was holding their baby.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department statement read at the time. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

This is not Portwood’s first brush with the law, having pleaded guilty in 2011 to two felony domestic battery counts following an altercation with ex Gary Shirley. After violating her probation in a later drug possession case, she served 17 months in prison.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Granitz