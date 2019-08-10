‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Turns off Comments on Photos, Including Intimate Snap of ‘1st Bed’

It seems like things are taking a turn for Teen Mom OG star, Amber Portwood after a bumpy few weeks, stemming from a domestic battery arrest this past July in Indiana. The MTV personality has been taking to her social media to share several snapshots, including an intimate photo of herself she touts as the “[first] bed” she’s slept in over a month.

Shared to her Instagram account on Aug. 5, Portwood shared a photo of herself all smiles, wearing a soft pink Adidas shirt writing alongside sad, aggravated emoji and a string of prayer hands: “1st bed I’ve slept in over a month!!! Thank you lord.”

Portwood added another image just days later with another snapshot of herself lying in bed, admitting her utmost gratitude for being able to sleep in peace.

“The joy of having a bed AGAIN!!!!! (excuse the cleavage) to go from a couch for over a month to these hotel beds literally feels like a blessing! I’m so ecstatic every time! Always sending love everyone,” she wrote with prayer hand and a heart emoji.

While the posts of gratitude by the 29-year-old are ones Teen Mom OG fans would definitely chime in with support, Portwood is managing her best by turning off comments on the Instagram account, which one can assume in light of recent events that saw the mother-of-two arrested for alleged domestic battery last month in Marion County, Indianapolis.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” an IMPD statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon reportedly texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called the incident in: “I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger.”

According to court documents, the domestic violence incident escalated to the point where Portwood grabbed a massive knife, and swung the bladed side at Glennon, missing. The report does not specify whether Glennon was holding James at the time. While Glennon has since admitted on social media that he has already forgiven the mother of his child for the incident, a source told Us Weekly earlier Thursday that it is unlikely the couple will ever reconcile.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” the source said. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”

The source also accused Glennon of using his custody of their infant son, James to make the situation worse for her as a way to infuriate her.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns,” the source said. “Also, he’s a dirty fighter. He was saying a lot of nasty things to her that were hurtful and personal when they were arguing on the 4th [of July], as if to antagonize her.”

Portwood and Glennon have not made any public statements on the matter just yet, nor has MTV, the network that airs Teen Mom OG.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images