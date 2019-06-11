‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reveals Why She Returned to Film After Quitting Last Season

Amber Portwood insisted she was done with Teen Mom OG after last season, but there was one massive thing that convinced her to keep telling her story.

In Monday’s season premiere of the MTV series’ 10th year, Portwood filled fans in on what had changed between her major meltdown at last season’s finale and filming the new season.

“Last year, everything was falling into place for me — I had an amazing boyfriend [Andrew Glennon], a beautiful son James, and [ex Gary Shirley] and I were finally co-parenting [daughter Leah] better,” she began.

“But I struggled with postpartum depression, and people said really negative things about me on the internet, which didn’t help,” she revealed. “I was in a bad place, so I needed to take time for myself.”

That was when the overwhelming support from people who weren’t there to drag her down come in.

“But the support of my fans made me change my mind, so I agreed to come back and film,” Portwood confessed. “I really isolated myself the last few months, so I’m finally ready to reconnect with my family.”

After seeing criticism of her “lazy” parenting online, Portwood insisted this season would change things up for her storyline.

“I’m sick and tired of every season being depressed me,” the MTV star said. “It makes me really sad the s— that people think about me. …I can tell you I get bothered by some of the messages, however I don’t even read the whole thing anymore.”

Now, she revealed, upon seeing something negative about herself, she’ll only read as much as necessary to figure out the tone before blocking or muting the naysayer.

“If I don’t, I will absolutely have another mental breakdown,” she said.

