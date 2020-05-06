'Teen Mom OG': Amber Portwood Finally Meets Her Online Boyfriend

Amber Portwood took two major steps with her new boyfriend in Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG, seeing Dimitri in person for the first time since meeting online and introducing him to 11-year-old daughter Leah. The two met after Portwood's relationship with Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares 1-year-old son James, ended on a bad note after she was arrested for domestic battery in July 2019, and Dimitri traveled to the U.S. first time to spend time with her.

Spending time together in her Indiana home to make sure they were compatible, Dimitri and Portwood appeared to have chemistry right off the bat. It was then that the Belgium native, who also has children, was invited to meet Portwood's daughter at a family dinner with dad Gary Shirley and his wife, Kristina. When asked how things had been going during his visit, Portwood replied of the language barrier, "It’s been good. We’ve been trying to talk."

Using a French translation app to ask Dimitri what he was most looking forward to seeing on his trip, Portwood's beau replied, "I don’t know. America!" Shirley teasingly responded, "You failed, you’re supposed to say Amber." After the dinner, Shirley his wife discussed how they thought things had gone.

"I mean, I like the guy. Leah seemed to have a good time. I think she just wants this relationship with her mom to continue. She doesn’t want to feel second to him," Shirley said. Kristina added, "No, and she shouldn’t feel that way either. And if Amber can keep one thing in mind, that her kids come first, and if Dimitri can accept that, then good." Portwood had a similar conversation with her beau, who called Shirley a "good guy" and Leah "very funny."

Portwood broke the news about her new boyfriend to MTV producer David in last week's episode, saying of their meeting, "It was super chill. He's a very nice person. Chemistry matters a lot to me. He was the only one who never brought up d— pics and stuff like that. ...He's a very handsome man. I started opening up to him and we decided we should meet since we like each other this much."

As for her kids, Portwood said, "Everyone in my life right now understands what's numero uno and that's James, Leah and if I want a happy relationship they have to understand that." To watch Portwood's continued journey, tune in to Teen Mom OG, which airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more about the Teen Mom OG cast from PopCulture, click here.