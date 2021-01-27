✖

Teen Mom OG's latest season kicked off on Tuesday and, of course, there were plenty of updates about the cast, which includes Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Mackenzie McKee. Towards the beginning of the episode, all of the moms caught up via Zoom to discuss how they're navigating the new normal amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. During their conversation, Portwood gave an update about where she stands with her boyfriend, Dimitri, who lives in Belgium. By the end of the premiere, the MTV personality decided that she was going to cool things off with him as far as their relationship was concerned.

While talking to the other moms, Portwood explained that she was still with her boyfriend, even though the two hadn't seen each other in seven months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added, "The thing is though, he's such a sweet guy, he's amazing. But, he's very possessive and jealous because he's not here." Lowell then said, "Well, keeping those boundaries is important to you."

Portwood has dealt with a bevy of relationship issues and legal troubles over the years. She noted that she doesn't want her relationship with Dimitri to put her back into a dark place, as she told her co-stars, "I can't go backwards to where I was. I've found myself, I really have, and I'm happy about that. But I don't wanna lose that. I don't want to go backwards, that's the point." Portwood began dating Dimitri after meeting him online following the end of her relationship with Andrew Glennon, with whom she shares 2-year-old son James (she also has a 12-year-old daughter Leah with her ex Gary Shirley). According to PEOPLE, Portwood first met Dimitri in person as seen in an episode of Teen Mom OG that aired in April 2020.

By the end of the episode, Portwood came to a decision about her relationship with Dimitri. After receiving a flurry of texts from him that made her concerned about his potentially jealous nature, the Teen Mom OG star told her boyfriend over FaceTime that they would have to take a step back as far as their relationship is concerned. Portwood later had a conversation with Shirley where the topic of her love life came up. During that conversation, Portwood confirmed that she and Dimitri were no longer boyfriend and girlfriend.