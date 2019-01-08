Amber Portwood Claims She’s Treated Worse Than Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars

Amber Portwood is standing her ground with Teen Mom OG producers after quitting the MTV show in an emotional moment during the season reunion.

In Monday’s “Backstage Pass” episode of the reality show, Teen Mom fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the moments of the reunion viewers didn’t get to see at first. After declaring in the reunion that she was “quitting” the show, Portwood made a statement right off the bat while finishing out the season, wearing a shirt that read, “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked by producer Larry Musnik if she was still planning on leaving the show behind, Portwood told him, “I stand where I stand,” complaining that the way she has been portrayed these last few seasons haven’t been true to life.

“I’ve brought it up a million times … the way I look on this show is not me,” she explained to him. “You guys aren’t gonna show me, then why am I on it?”

Her treatment by production after being diagnosed with postpartum depression following the birth of her son James with boyfriend Andrew Glennon was the straw that broke the camel’s back, she continued, asking Musnik why she got significantly less time off from filming to work with her psychiatrist from home than co-star Catelynn Lowell did when she experienced similar mental health problems and spent several months in inpatient treatment.

“What I think is — and not trying to be a b—, but it’s really hard, the way I’m being treated, when I work my a— off,” she explained. “I have postpartum depression, and I am f—ing right here.”

She continued, “I get treated different than the other girls, and I’m sick and tired of it. Am I one of the girls that was in the pilot of this show? Am I 28 years old? Am I the oldest on on the f—ing show? So why am I getting treated different than any of the other girls?”

Concluding her speech, she told Musnik of the reunion, “Let me tell my truth and then we can move on.”

Later, Portwood reconnected with Lowell, with whom she explained of her current state of mind, “Everything’s been amplified. Everything’s irritating. I’m tired constantly.”

The reaction from fans when she declared she was leaving the show, she said, heartened her, as did Lowell telling her she would be missed. In the end, she agreed to continue with the show.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV